Dubai authorities have banned all Air India Express flights for 15 days for allegedly carrying coronavirus positive passengers twice. The flights have been suspended for 15 days from September 18 until October 3, India Today reported.

Dubai International Airport has indicated the status ‘cancelled’ for all Air India Express flights scheduled for Friday and passengers have received messages that some of the flights to Sharjah International Airport have been postponed on Friday ‘for operational reasons’.

In a letter, Dubai Civil Aviation Authority wrote that it is the second instance that the airline has flown a Covid-19 positive passenger and added that boarding a Covid-19 positive patient is in violation of the laid down procedures and/or protocols.

“You are aware of our previous intimation made to you by our letter dated September 2 for boarding a passenger with a coronavirus positive test result, who endangered the other passengers on board and also caused a serious health risk,” the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority said.

“Therefore, all operation of Air India Express to Dubai Airports is temporarily suspended, for a duration of 15 days, effective from 00:01 hrs on Friday 18th September 2020 until 23:59 hrs of 2nd October 2020,” it added.

“In addition to the suspension of operation, you will be further notified to pay all the expenditure incurred by the respective authorities for medical services and/or quarantine of any passenger(s) and the other passengers in the flight and also any other expenditure connected thereto.”