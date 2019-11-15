The Uttar Pradesh Police was on Thursday awarded the third prize in emergency response category during an international call centre event organised by the Dubai Police, officials said.

More than 500 police services from across the world including the 911 of the US were considered in the maiden edition of the ‘Dubai Police International Call Centre Award’.

The first prize was bagged by the Singapore Police, while the second was won by the Sharjah Police, according to an official statement.

“The 112 service of UP Police was awarded third rank from among more than 500 police services, including the 911 of America in the emergency service category during the award function in Dubai,” UP Police Chief Director General OP Singh said in a tweet, congratulating his force.

“This award will encourage us further to improve services for citizens. We are in the process of incorporating latest technology in order to establish the rule of the law,” Singh said in a statement.

The Indian consulate in Dubai said, in a tweet, that it has received the award on behalf of the UP Police.

“This honour is certainly a moment of pride for all of us. The credit for this award goes to the thousands of policemen who are available on duty round the clock to improve response time to any emergency and help the people,” Additional Director General, UP-112, Asim Arun said.

The 112 emergency service was launched in October as the new emergency number which will replace other numbers, including 100, 101 and 102, for police, fire and ambulance services.

While support has begun on 112, the other three numbers will continue till the time adequate awareness is raised among the people about it, state government officials had said.