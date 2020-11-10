New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has maintained its lead in the Dubbak Assembly constituency in Telangana as the counting was underway in the by-elections. As per the latest trends, BJP candidate M Raghunandan Rao was leading by 2,684 votes at the end of the fourth round over ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) candidate S. Sujatha. Also Read - Ganapath Motion Poster Out: Tiger Shroff Leaves Fans Excited With His Striking New Look

Reacting to the trends, senior BJP leader Ram Madhav said,"An interesting fight in Telangana between BJP n TRS in Dubbaka Assembly by poll. BJP is currently leading. This could be a surprise victory for BJP."

A total of 23 candidates were in the fray for the bypoll, which was necessitated after the death of S Ramalinga Reddy of the TRS in August this year due to ill-health.

The TRS fielded Ramalinga Reddy’s widow Sujatha. She is locked in a three-cornered contest with Congress party’s Cheruku Srinivas Reddy and BJP’s Raghunandan Rao.