Dubbaka Assembly by-poll results: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate M Raghunandan Rao has registered a victory in the Dubbaka Assembly by-poll by defeating Telangana Rashtra Samithi's (TRS) Solipeta Sujatha with a margin of 1,470 votes. The counting that began at 8 AM in the morning, reportedly concluded in 23 rounds.

While BJP's Raghunandan Rao bagged 62,772 votes, the TRS candidate got 61,302 votes. Congress's Cheruku Srinivas Reddy bagged 21,819 votes.

Earlier in the day, when the saffron party took lead in the early trends, BJP's Ram Madhav had stated that Dubbaka by-election result 2020 could be a "surprise victory" for the saffron party.

“An interesting fight in Telangana between BJP and TRS in Dubbaka Assembly bypoll. BJP is currently leading. This could be a surprise victory for BJP”, said Madhav.

A good voter turnout of about 82 per cent was recorded on the polling day on November 3. Though 20 others were also in the fray, the contest is virtually confined between TRS, Congress and the BJP.

In 2018 assembly polls in Dubbaka, TRS had emerged victorious by securing 54.36 per cent votes, the Congress had bagged 16.31 per cent votes while BJP’s Raghunandan Rao secured third place with 13.75 per cent votes.