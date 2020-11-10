After the early trends in the Dubbaka by-election results 2020 show BJP’s lead, its senior party leader Ram Madhav expressed hope for a surprise victory. Ram Madhav said, “An interesting fight in Telangana between BJP n TRS in Dubbaka Assembly by poll. BJP is currently leading. This could be a surprise victory for BJP.” Also Read - Bihar Election Results 2020 Latest Updates: NDA Inches Towards Clear Majority in Current Leads

The counting for the assembly bypoll held in Dubbaka in Telangana begun at the Indore Engineering College in Siddipet where the early trend shows BJP leading after the first round of counting. Dubbaka shares its borders with Gajwel, represented by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. To its north is Sircilla- the constituency of CM’s son and IT Minister KT Rama Rao, and to its east is Siddipet, the stronghold of CM’s nephew Harish Rao.

In Dubbaka by-election, the TRS has fielded Ramalinga Reddy’s wife Solipeta Sujatha while the BJP has contested M Raghunandan Rao. Congress has tried Cheruku Srinivas Reddy in the Dubbaka constituency.