Chennai: A Dubai bound IndiGo flight was delayed for nearly 6 hours after it received a hoax bomb threat. The IndiGo flight (6E 65) which was supposed to depart at 7:20 am was delayed after authorities received a bomb threat over phone at 6:15 am. Airport Police Station and Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) swung into action immediately after the call.

The flight was grounded after the authorities received the information of there being a bomb planted on the flight and was taken to a remote area. The aircraft was thoroughly searched for the bomb but nothing was found. The flight was then allowed to depart at around 12 noon.

News agency ANI reported the statement given by IndiGo informing about the delay in the running of flight after it received a bomb threat. "Due to a specific bomb threat, IndiGo flight (6E 65) from Chennai to Dubai was delayed. As per the protocol, the aircraft was taken to a remote bay & bomb threat process was initiated. The flight was operated," quoted ANI.

CALLER DID NOT WANT RELATIVES ON BOARD

The Indigo flight was supposed to depart with 170 passengers and crew members from Anna International Airport in Meenambakkam. Upon investigation, the police found the caller who gave the false information about the bomb was a travel agent who had called to stop his relatives from getting on board.