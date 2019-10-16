New Delhi: Addressing an election rally in Akola of Maharashtra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday acknowleged the values (sanskar) of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, the formulator of Hindutva philosophy.

“Yeh Veer Savarkar ke hi sanskar hain jo rashtrawad ko humnein rashtra nirman ke mool mein rakha hai,” said PM Modi at the election rally in Akola.

Besides, the Prime Minister also slammed the opposition party for openly saying that Article 370 has nothing to do with the Maharashtra assembly election. “For political gains, some are openly saying that Article 370 has nothing to do in Maharashtra Assembly Polls, that Jammu and Kashmir has nothing to do with Maharashtra,” said PM Modi adding, “I want to tell such people that J&K and its people are also sons of Maa Bharti only.”

Modi further said, “At one time, there were regular incidents of terrorism and hatred in Maharashtra. The culprits got away and settled in different countries. India wants to ask the people who were in power then, how did all of this happen? How did they escape?”