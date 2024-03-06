Home

Dumka Gang-Rape Case: ‘Threatened With Dagger, Kicked, Punched’, Spanish Vlogger Reveals Chilling Details Of Assault

In a shocking incident, a Spanish travel vlogger, who was in India with her husband, was gangraped in Dumka district of Jharkhand. The vlogger has revealed horrific details in her police complaint and has also issued a statement..

Spanish Vlogger with Husband

New Delhi: Rape is one of the most horrific and unfortunately common crimes against women; multiple rape cases are reported in different parts of India, every day. Rapes in India take place with women of all ages, and there have been a lot of cases, where foreigners in India have been raped. In a recent horrific incident, a Spanish woman was allegedly gang-raped at Kurumahat in Hansdiha police station area, around 300 km from state capital Ranchi, on Friday when she was spending the night in a tent along with her husband. On Tuesday, she said that she has no complaints against the people of India as she has safely travelled around 20,000 km across the country. The police on Tuesday arrested five more people in connection with the case, thus apprehending all the accused, an official said. Speaking to reporters before leaving for Nepal via Bihar along with her husband on their motorcycles, she said she would continue her world tour.

‘People Of India Are Nice, I Don’t Blame The People But…’

“People of India are nice. I don’t blame the people, but I blame the criminals. People of India have treated me very well, and were very kind to me,” she said. “We chose the place for the night stay because it was calm and beautiful. We thought it would be okay if we lived there alone,” she said. The woman said that she has been travelling for more than six years. “We have been in India for the last six months and travelled around 20,000 km. We did not have any problems anywhere. This has happened for the first time,” she said. “I have good memories from India,” she added. The woman said that she would continue her tour along with her husband.

Threatened With Dagger, Kicked, Punched: Spanish Vlogger’s FIR

In the FIR filed by the Spanish vlogger, it was mentioned that first, three men began fighting with the victim’s husband, assaulted him and then tied his hands; the victim further alleges that four other people forcefully picked her up ‘after showing a dagger’ and threatening her. She was then thrown on the ground, kicked, punched and then repeatedly raped by the seven men present there. The FIR quoted her as saying, “All of them seemed to be slightly drunk. This incident took place from around 7.30 pm to 10 pm.”

Spanish Vlogger’s Message To Young Girls

“I want to tell the people, especially girls, to coach themselves to face such situations. I know it’s hard and it’s not easy. You don’t forget, but you have to keep trying to leave it in the past,” she said. Dumka’s Superintendent of Police Pitamber Singh Kherwar said the couple left for Bihar, from where they will enter Nepal. “Five other accused involved in the crime were arrested on Tuesday. The SP said. Three other accused people have already been arrested and sent to jail. The survivor’s husband thanked the police for the speedy action. “We are taking help of the CID and forensic team to investigate the case. We will ensure stringent punishment to the accused through a speedy trial,” the SP said. “It hasn’t been established yet that she had been raped, outer injuries are visible but for inner injuries and other things, medical examinations are going on. She is out of danger. Her age determination will be done,” said the Phulo Jhano Medical College Superintendent.

Spanish Embassy In India Thanks Authorities

Meanwhile, the Spanish Embassy in India thanked the authorities for their support. Taking to the social media platform X, the Spanish Embassy posted, “Thank you all for your support. We need to stand united in our commitment to end violence against women everywhere in the world.” Three people have been detained after a Spanish woman who was on a bike tour of the country along with her husband complained that she was allegedly gang-raped in the Hansdiha police station area on Friday night, police said.

National Commission Of Women Condemned Rape

The National Commission for Women condemned the alleged gang rape in Dumka, Jharkhand and said that a letter has been sent to the officials to expedite the investigation into this matter. “NCW condemns the brutal gang-rape of a Spanish tourist in Dumka, Jharkhand. NCW has been informed that the accused fled from the spot. As per reports, there were 8-10 men involved. The police have just arrested 3 accused persons in the matter. A letter has been sent to the DGP from NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma to expedite the investigation in this matter and invoke charges of rape under IPC 376D,” the Commission posted on X. “Seeing the gravity of the situation, Mamta Kumari, a member of NCW, will be going to inquire about the facts of the case and meet the victim and concerned police” they added.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police (SP) Dumka, Pitamber Singh Kherwar, informed that the police are taking the necessary actions, including the medical examination of the victim. According to SP Kherwar, the administration didn’t have any information about the Spanish couple’s visit to Dumka or the place where they were camping. Phulo Jhano Medical College Superintendent Anukuran Purty said that a committee will be formed to investigate the matter.

(Inputs from Agencies)

