New Delhi: After a Delhi Court Tuesday issued a death warrant against all four convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape case, all preparations are underway for the long-awaited execution that will take place on January 22, at the national capital’s Tihar jail.

For the same, a “dummy execution” will be carried out at the jail soon. The dummy execution will be conducted in Jail 3, the place where the Nirbhaya convicts will be executed on January 22.

“Tihar to conduct dummy execution in the coming days but not today. It will be done in jail 3, where the execution will take place,” said Tihar Jail administration in a statement today.

At the time of the dummy execution, the executive engineer of PWD, superintendent and other jail officials will be present, it said.

Notably, the four accused facing the gallows are Pawan Kumar Gupta, Akshay Kumar Thakur, Vinay and Mukesh Singh. The main accused, Ram Singh, had allegedly committed suicide in Tihar Jail during the trial.

The hangman will be called from Uttar Pradesh Prison Department.