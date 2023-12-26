‘Dunki’ Aircraft Held In France With 303 Indian Passengers Onboard Lands At Mumbai Airport

Mumbai: The A-340 aircraft, with 303 Indian passengers, that was grounded in France over suspected human trafficking, landed in Mumbai in the early hours of Tuesday. The aircraft was headed to Nicaragua but was grounded “on a technical halt” last week by authorities at the Vatry airport in France. The flight was headed from Dubai to Nicaragua.

Earlier on Monday, the Indian Embassy in France thanked the French government and the Vatry Airport authorities for their hospitality and quick resolution of the situation that allowed Indian passengers to return home.

