New Delhi: As the big days for the grand Durga Puja close in, 'No Entry" boards were seen being placed outside the puja pandals after the Calcutta High Court order restricting public entry to check that the festival does not result in a spike in Covid-19 cases in West Bengal.

The Calcutta HC on Monday ruled that only event organizers can enter the pandals and that the names of such people will be mentioned on a board outside.

The decision was taken to prevent throngs of people overcrowding the event spots amid COVID-19 pandemic as travel restrictions have already been lifted.

West Bengal: 'No Entry' boards placed outside Puja Pandal in Police Line area of Birbhum after Calcutta High Court's order. All Durga Puja pandals in West Bengal have been declared no-entry zones by Calcutta High Court. Only organizers can enter the pandals. pic.twitter.com/EusUwhTQqu — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2020

“The apprehension that crowding could lead to an uncontrollable burst in the number of people afflicted by the virus,” the order read.

However, several event committees in the state have come up with vibrant ideas and decided to install giant TV screens on roads to ensure the people can see the Durga idol without crowding inside the pandal.

The auspicious and widely celebrated Durga Puja festival will commence this year from October 22 and last till October 26.