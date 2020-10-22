



Load More

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing people of Bengal through video conference. Notably, the 5-day Durga puja festivities begin today in the state. The BJP has made elaborate arrangements for the live-viewing of PM Modi’s address in every polling booth across the state’s 294 Assembly constituencies. Also Read - Give Concrete Solutions, Not Plain Speeches: Congress Slams PM Modi Over His Address to Nation

Modi will share his “Pujor Shubecha” (Puja greetings) message with the people of the state today. Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Modi said, “Durga Puja is an auspicious occasion, which celebrates the victory of good over evil. We pray to Maa Durga to bless us with strength, happiness and good health. Also Read - Anticipating Backlash, BJP Turns Off 'Dislike' Button on YouTube Channel Amid PM Modi's Address to The Nation

“Sisters and brothers of West Bengal, Tomorrow, on the auspicious day of Maa Durga Pujo’s Mahashashti, I would join the Divine celebrations via video conferencing and shall also be extending my greetings to everyone. Do join the programme live!,” he added. Also Read - Government Working to Ensure Every Citizen Gets COVID-19 Vaccine: PM Modi in Address to Nation

Durga Puja is an auspicious occasion, which celebrates the victory of good over evil. We pray to Maa Durga to bless us with strength, happiness and good health. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 21, 2020

In the run up to the prime minister’s address, there will be a cultural programme at the Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre (EZCC) in Kolkata from 10 am in the presence of senior West Bengal BJP leaders.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sources said they have made arrangements across the state for more than 25 party workers and voters to watch the address in each of the over 78,000 polling booths while adhering to social distancing norms.

The auspicious and widely-celebrated Durga Puja festival will commence this year from October 22 and last till October 26.