Durga Puja 2026: Why West Bengal’s biggest festival is under pressure this year

This year’s Durga Puja is facing a ‘Maati Crisis’, which has cast a shadow on West Bengal’s biggest festival.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/durga-puja-2026-why-west-bengals-biggest-festival-is-under-pressure-this-year-suvendu-adhikari-mamata-banerjee-8430520/ Copy

Durga Puja 2026: Why West Bengal’s biggest festival is under pressure this year | Image: X

Durga Puja 2026: West Bengal is known for its rich culture and heritage, intellectual legacy and diverse landscapes. Bengali people are very religious and take their religion very seriously. The biggest festival in the state is Durga Puja, which is celebrated with great religious fervour and zeal. But this year, the festival is facing a major crisis, and soil has emerged as the biggest threat.

Durga Puja Faces Soil Crisis In Bengal

Artisans are facing a shortage of specific soil which is collected from the banks of river Ganga. But due to the ban over digging the soil from the banks and strict enforcement under the BJP government has sparked outrage and anxiety among artisans in Kumartuli, which is famous in Kolkata for its potters’ locality. The soil is very essential for the crafting of Durga idols and its absence will tarnish the biggest festival of the state.