New Delhi: The West Bengal government on Thursday called for a total suspension of ferry service in the Sundarban areas on October 23 and 24 in view of the IMD forecast of severe weather activity in the region. The government has also asked District Magistrates to inform Puja organisers to take preventive measures against damage.

The government also alerted that fishing boats should not go to sea from 22nd to 24th October and those at sea should return to coast before 22nd October morning.

"Total suspension of water-bound activities at Digha, Mandarmani, Shankarpur, Sagar island from 22nd afternoon to 24th October," the government order stated.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted widespread heavy to very heavy rainfall over coastal districts of West Bengal from October 22 to 24 on the Durga Puja days.

A well-marked low-pressure area, formed over the central part of Bay of Bengal, is expected to move north-westwards during next 24 hours and north-north-eastwards thereafter, triggering rainfall in Bengal and Bangladesh, a spokesperson at Alipore MeT office said.

Three NDRF teams have already been deployed– two at Kakdwip and one at Ramnagar.

Meanwhile, festivities are likely to continue in Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, and Nadia, however, people should brace for moderate to heavy rain during the two days.