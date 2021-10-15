New Delhi: India has termed the reports of attacks on Hindu temples and Durga Puja venues in Bangladesh as “disturbing” and said the Indian High Commission along with the consulates are in close contact with the Bangladesh government and local authorities.Also Read - Bangladesh: 3 Killed as Violence Erupts During Durga Puja, Govt Deploys Paramilitary Forces

The Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Thursday said New Delhi has noted the prompt action of the Bangladesh government to ensure the control of the situation.

“We have seen disturbing reports of untoward incidents, involving attacks on a religious gathering in Bangladesh. We note the government of Bangladesh has reacted promptly to ensure the control of the situation including deployment of law enforcement machinery,” Bagchi said, when asked about India’s reaction to the incident.

“We also understand the ongoing festive celebration of Durga puja continues with the support of the government of Bangladesh agencies and a large section of the public. Our high commission and our consulates are in close contact with government and other authorities and at the local level,” he added.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has given a stern warning to perpetrators of communal violence, saying that anyone involved in the attacks in Cumilla will not be spared irrespective of which religion they belong to.

“They must be found. We did so in the past and will do it in the future, too. They must face due punishment. Exemplary punishment will be given so that none can dare to engage in this type of incident in future,” Hasina said.

On Wednesday, tensions erupted among a faction of locals in Cumilla after news broke on social media about the alleged desecration of the Holy Quran at a Durga Puja venue on the bank of Nanuar Dighi.

At one point, the situation began getting out of hand and riots started spreading to a number of Durga Puja pandals in the adjacent areas. The local administration and police came under attack while trying to establish order, reported Dhaka Tribune.

Similar incidents also occurred in different districts across the country on Wednesday night and Thursday, leading the government to deploy Border Guard Bangladesh troopers in 22 districts alongside additional law enforcement officials.

There have been reports of several people getting killed during clashes in Chandpur, while dozens of people have been either injured in clashes or arrested by law enforcers in multiple districts until now.

At Thursday’s event, a Hindu community leader sought the government’s intervention in view of the information that some people are planning to attack them during immersion of the idols of goddess Durga on Friday.

Prime Minister Hasina said they are aware of this matter and measures have already been taken to this end.

She also urged the Hindu community not to consider them as a minority and perform their religious rituals with the same rights enjoyed by followers of other religions in the country.

(With inputs from ANI)