Durga Puja weather forecast Kolkata: Fresh low-pressure area may bring more rain to Bengal; check Met prediction

A fresh low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal is set to intensify into a depression, bringing more rain to West Bengal before Durga Puja.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/durga-puja-weather-forecast-kolkata-fresh-low-pressure-area-may-bring-more-rain-to-bengal-check-met-prediction-8530903/ Copy

Durga Puja weather forecast Kolkata

Durga Puja weather forecast Kolkata: With festive preparations in full swing, a fresh low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal threatens to disrupt Durga Puja celebrations across West Bengal. The Met office reported on Monday that the weather disturbance off southern coastal Myanmar is intensifying into a depression. Moving northward, the system is projected to bring renewed rainfall to Kolkata and surrounding districts, casting a shadow over last-minute shopping and pandal construction. Here are all the details you need to know about the Kolkata Durga Puja weather forecast issued by the Met department.

Heavy downpours submerges parts of South Bengal

The developing depression follows a spell of heavy downpours that submerged parts of South Bengal last week under the influence of a prior deep depression. While the Met office noted the current system is unlikely to strike the state directly, its trajectory could still trigger scattered thundershowers.

The deep depression subsequently moved towards the coast and made landfall along the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coast. Its influence has weakened since Saturday, resulting in a significant reduction in rainfall across the state, a report by IANS news agency said.

Low-pressure area over southern coastal Myanmar and adjoining area

The Met Office said there is currently no indication of widespread thunderstorms in West Bengal, though the weather forecast could change with the system’s movement.

“There is a low-pressure area over southern coastal Myanmar and adjoining areas. It moved into the Andaman Sea and became a well-marked low-pressure area on Sunday afternoon. It is expected to move further northwestwards by Monday and intensify into a depression.

Thereafter, it will move northwards towards the sea adjoining the Myanmar-Bangladesh coast within two days,” a Met department official said. Under its influence, gusty winds of 45 to 55 kilometres per hour are likely over the sea in the region, with wind speeds occasionally reaching 65 kilometres per hour.

Story highlights

Festival Outlook: The formation of a new weather system threatens additional rainfall spells across West Bengal ahead of the upcoming Durga Puja celebrations.

System Intensification: Meteorologists project that the low-pressure area off the Myanmar coast will intensify into a depression in the coming days as it moves northward.

Coastal & Marine Advisories: While direct severe impact on West Bengal is currently not anticipated, fishermen have been strictly cautioned against venturing into east-central and northeast Bay of Bengal waters.

A warning has been issued to fishermen operating in the east-central and northeast Bay of Bengal near the Myanmar-Bangladesh coast from Monday to Wednesday for the time being. No warning has been issued for the West Bengal coast so far.

(With inputs from agencies)