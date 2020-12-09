New Delhi: The coronavirus-induced lockdown has hit Dalits and Muslims much harder than the rest of the population in the country. A new survey has found this. Another report also suggest that the three farm laws, against which farmers have been protesting for the past fortnight, has affected procurement mechanism, and hence, the PDS itself, which has been one of the few safety mechanisms for the marginalised during this tough period. If not addressed on time, the new farm laws are also likely to exaggerate the hunger situation in the country. Also Read - When Will Schools in Maharastra Open? Here’s What State Education Minister Has to Say

As per the survey report, nearly 45 per cent people from these 11 states were affected financially and they had to borrow money to eat. This was an increase from pre-lockdown levels. The survey report further stated that the need to borrow money among Dalits was 23 percentage points more than those in the ‘General’ category’. Also Read - Nine Out of 10 People in Poor Nations Unlikely to Get the COVID-19 Vaccine in 2021. Here's Why

It was further found that till September-October this year, one in four respondents, from the 11 states in which the survey was conducted, ‘often went to bed without eating’. Also Read - This New COVID-19 Test Can Detect Infection Under 5 Minutes And it Uses Paper!

Moreover, 56 per cent of the respondents never had to skip meals before lockdown. Of them, one in seven had to either skip meals ‘often’ or ‘sometimes’ in the September-October period.

The survey was conducted on the basis of the feedback received from nearly 4000 respondents, from vulnerable and marginalised communities from Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Delhi, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.