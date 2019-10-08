New Delhi: With the burning of the effigy of Ravana and the immersion of Durga idols, the nine-day festivity of Navratri, Durga Puja came to a close on Tuesday amid various celebrations across the country.

Andhra Pradesh: Ten-day long #Dussehra celebrations conclude with boat ride of Kanaka Durga and Lord Malleswara in Vijayawada today. pic.twitter.com/IsOJXVPNk1 — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2019

Congress President Sonia Gandhi,Former PM Dr.Manmohan Singh take part in #Dusshera celebrations in Delhi. Event is organized by Nav Shri Dharmik Lila Committee pic.twitter.com/a6n6w57VTv — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2019

Ravana measuring 221 feet,set ablaze in Chandigarh. According to the organizers, it is India’s tallest Ravana effigy. #Dussehra pic.twitter.com/nPwoOV09kQ — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2019

The occasion of Dussehra is believed to be the victory of good over evil as it marks the defeat of Ravana in the hands of Rama. In Lucknow, however, there is a temple named Dashanan Mandir where Ravana — believed to be a great scholar — is worshipped.

In Mumbai, celebrities took part in immersion processions and sindoor khela. Earlier in the day, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat performed Shastra Puja. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Ramlila Maidan and spread the message of women empowerment.

In Noida, a 20-ft Ravana effigy made of plastic waste was dismantled mechanically instead of being set on fire, in an attempt to promote environmental conservation.