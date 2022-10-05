Dussehra 2022 traffic advisory: The traffic police in Delhi and Noida have announced a number of vehicular restrictions and diversions due to Dussehra celebrations on Wednesday, October 5 as the traffic officials anticipate a footfall of at least 50,000 people at some venues for Ravan Dahan. The Delhi, Noida Traffic Police have issued the advisory, pointing out road stretches that are likely to see heavy traffic. The police have also asked people to make travel plans, taking into account the amount of time it would take to traverse roads where popular Ravan Dahan celebration takes place.Also Read - Mumbai Traffic Advisory: Special Arrangements Made Due To Dussehra Rallies At Shivaji Park, MMRDA Ground | Check Routes To Avoid

DELHI TRAFFIC ADVISORY FOR DUSSEHRA

The Delhi Traffic Police have predicted that several high-profile individuals (VVIPs) would be present during Wednesday’s Ravan Dahan celebration in the area of Ramlila Maidan and Red Fort. As a result, the roads Netaji Subhash Marg, Nishad Raj Marg, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, and Turkman Gate would be blocked to regular traffic beginning at 5 p.m. on Wednesday. Likewise, the route might be redirected due to the heavy traffic at Punjabi Bagh. Also Read - Dussehra Ravan Dahan Timing 2022: Check Time And Place In Delhi, Lucknow And Other Cities

NOIDA TRAFFIC ADVISORY FOR DUSSEHRA

From Sectors 12, 22, 56 towards the stadium. From Sector 10/21 U-turn in the direction of the stadium towards Sectors 12, 22 and 26 T-point. From sectors 8/10/11/12 chowk to Stadium Chowk and Spice Mall Chowk From Metro Hospital Chowk to Sector 12/22 Chowk and Adobe/Reliance Chowk From Sector 31/25 Chowk to Sector 21/25 Spice Mall Chowk From the Sector 22/23/24 and Thana Sector 24 T-point to Adobe/Reliance Chowk and Spice Mall Chowk From Sector 20/21/25/26 Jalvayu Vihar Chowk to Sector 21/25 Spice Mall Chowk Towards Sector 12/22 Chowk by taking a U-Turn over the NTPC underpass from Coast Guard Sector 24 T-point

