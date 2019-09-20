New Delhi: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has announced a bonus of Rs 1,00,899 for workers of the state-run Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) in the state as a Dussera bonanza. This comes as the coal production in Singareni Collieries in 2018-19 went up to an all-time high 64.41 mln tonnes and the company registered a record profit of Rs 1,765 crore.

Speaking in the assembly, CM KCR credited the workers for SCCL’s growth in the last five years and said they have been putting their lives at risk in creating national wealth which was in no way ‘inferior’ to the role played by armed forces on the borders.

“This year, I am happy to announce we are increasing the percentage of profit share by another one per cent to 28 per cent. By increasing the share in profits, each worker will now get Rs 1,00,899 as bonus; this is Rs 40,530 more than the last year’s bonus,” he declared. Notably, the company has a work force of about 48,000.

The Chief Minister also noted that the mining company was playing a very crucial role in the development of Telangana. “Our government feels that the sweat that each and every SCCL worker shed in creating the national wealth, often coming out of jaws of death, is no way inferior to the sacrifices of our own army personnel fighting at the borders. Precisely for this reason, the state government had always been taking measures for the welfare of the SCCL workers”, the Chief Minister added.