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Severe dust storm hits Delhi-NCR, IMD issues ‘orange alert’ as visibility drops; rain predicted

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also forecast rain and strong winds across the region.

Written by: Tahir Qureshi Edited by: Tahir Qureshi
Updated: June 23, 2026, 3:13 PM IST
dust storm, Delhi-NCR, IMD, orange alert, Delhi, NCR, India Meteorological Department, visibility, rain

New Delhi: A severe dust storm hit Delhi-NCR on Tuesday, June 23. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an ‘orange alert’ as the visibility has dropped sharply.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also forecast rain and strong winds across the region.

Read more: Massive Dust Storm Hits Delhi NCR; Traffic Affected At Several Places | Details Here

The IMD stated that over the next few hours, several parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) are likely to experience a dust storm followed by light rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds blowing at speeds of 50–80 km/h.

It said that similar conditions are likely to hit parts of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan. The areas in the states have been identified as Sonipat, Rohtak, Jhajjar, Rewari, Palwal, Baghpat, Sikandrabad, Barsana, Alwar, and Deeg.

The weather office also said that the dust storm conditions affecting Gurugram in Haryana and parts of Delhi would spread to other areas of the NCR.

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About the Author

Tahir Qureshi

Tahir Qureshi

Tahir Qureshi is a senior sub-editor at India.com, whose primary duties are writing news related to different beats like National. World, Business, and viral. He also breaks stories and then follows t ... Read More

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