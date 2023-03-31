Home

News

India

Dutch Tourist In Goa For Yoga Retreat Stabbed, Molested By Resort Staff In Pernem

Dutch Tourist In Goa For Yoga Retreat Stabbed, Molested By Resort Staff In Pernem

Goa police said the incident took place late Tuesday night and they have arrested a 27-year-old man, who hails from Uttarakhand and has been working as a bartender at the resort for at least two years.

Dutch Tourist In Goa For Yoga Retreat Stabbed, Molested By Resort Staff In Pernem

Goa: A 29-year-old Dutch woman was allegedly molested and stabbed by a staffer at the resort where she was staying. This was hours after she arrived in Goa for a yoga retreat. The accused also stabbed another person namely Eurico, who went to help the distressed woman tourist. The alleged incident had taken place late Friday night.

Goa police said the incident took place late Tuesday night and they have arrested a 27-year-old man, who hails from Uttarakhand and has been working as a bartender at the resort for at least two years.

You may like to read

“The incident happened inside a hotel premises by the hotel’s bartender who was allegedly drunk. Soon after the incident the accused was arrested. Hotel owners should be careful while hiring,” North Goa Superintendent of Police (SP), Nidhin Valsan told ANI.

According to SP Valsan the resort staffer trespassed into the rented tent of the complainant. When she started to scream for help, one local person came to rescue her from the accused and seeing his presence, the accused ran away. After that the accused returned with a knife, assaulted the local person, further assaulted the complainant, and fled away from the spot.

“I have been travelling since earlier this month and after visiting Rajasthan and Mumbai, my plan was to stay at a resort for a night before heading to a four-day yoga retreat in Goa. After dinner at the resort, I went to sleep in my tent. The tent did not have a door; it was just a fabric. Around 2 am, suddenly the light was switched on. I woke up and saw a man removing the mosquito net around the bed. He had duct tape in his hand and he tried to grab me,” the Dutch woman is learnt to have told the police according to the The Indian Express.

The SP further said that the complainant and the local person were shifted to the hospital for treatment.

The knife used in the crime have been recovered and the police registered a case under various sections of Indian Penal Code related to trespassing, outraging modesty, attempt to murder and causing grievous hurt, amongst others.

Goa Tourism minister Rohan Khaunte condemned the incident and said that action will be taken.

“This incident has to be condemned. Every tourist destination has its own challenges. We will not leave any such incident unnoticed, and action will be taken. We have to appreciate the fact a local Goan risked his life to save a tourist. We will ensure that Goa is a safe destination,” he said.

Goa Forward Party president Vijai Sardesai said such incidents raises concern on the the security of women in the state. “This is the second incident in the last one week. At the moment, there is an extortion racket being run with help of Goa police in north Goa. This is a reflection of the collapse of law & order and the security of women in the state,” Vijai Sardesai, President, Goa Forward Party.

A week ago, two staff members of a hotel were arrested from north Goa area for allegedly assaulting a Russian woman, according to police as quoted by PTI. Similarly, a group of tourists from Mumbai was also attacked with swords and knives in the state’s Anjuna area followed by a minor altercation at a resort.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.