Dwarka Assembly Constituency: Will BJP’s Pabubha Manek Win the Seat for Third Straight Time?

Dwarka assembly constituency that comes under Devbhoomi Dwarka district of Gujarat State is scheduled to go to polls on December 1.

Dwarka Assembly Constituency: Dwarka assembly constituency that comes under Devbhoomi Dwarka district of Gujarat State is scheduled to go to polls in the first phase of two-phased Gujarat assembly election on Thursday (December 1). In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly polls, BJP’s Pabubha Virambha Manek won the seat by defeating Congress’ Ahir Meraman Markhi with a margin of 5739 votes. In fact, Pabubha Manek, has not lost a single election in the last 32 years and hence BJP has entrusted Manek once again to win the seat for the party for the third straight time. Manek never lost an election since 1990, won the first three elections as an independent (1990, 95, 98), then joined the Congress and won the seat in 2002. Later, he won the Assembly elections of 2007, 2012 and 2017 on a BJP ticket.

Voting for 89 seats spread across 19 districts of Kutch, Saurashtra and South Gujarat will be held on Thursday (December 1). The counting of votes will be done on December 8. Results of the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections will also be declared on the same day.

CANDIDATES FOR GUJARAT’S DWARKA CONSTITUENCY

BJP candidate Pabubha Viramabha Manek

AAP candidate Nakum Lakhmanbhai Boghabhai

Congress candidate Malubhai Kandoria

As per the estimates of 2011 census, out of a total 358861 population, 63.44% is rural and 36.56% is urban population. The Scheduled castes (SC) and Scheduled tribes (ST) ratio are 7.93 and 0.34, respectively, out of the total population. As per the voter list of 2022, there are 290256 electorates and 322 polling stations in this constituency. Voter turnout was 56.06% in 2019 Lok Sabha elections, whereas it was 59.28% in 2017 assembly election. The BJP and the INC got 47.25% and 43.55% votes, respectively, in 2017 assembly election, while The BJP and the INC got 59.39% and 33.28% in 2019 parliamentary election, respectively.

