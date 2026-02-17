Home

My innocent child was blown away, I am a helpless mother: Mother of 23-year-old Sahil reacts after video shows moments before collision

The mother of the 23-year-old man killed in a road accident in Dwarka has made several allegations in her recent statement.

Dwarka SUV crash

Dwarka crash video: In a significant development in the Dwarka crash, a video recorded inside the Scorpio SUV that hit 23-year-old Sahil Dhaneshra has surfaced. Filmed by a woman sitting next to the teen driver, the video showed him speeding on a road without a divider, narrowly missing a bus before the fatal accident where the SUV collided with Sahil’s bike. Moreover, the video footage also shows victim Sahil attempting to overtake the bus on his motorcycle just before the SUV coming from the opposite direction collides with him. Here are all the details you need to know about the recent developments in the Dwarka SUV case.

What the mother of a 23-year-old man has said about the Dwarka accident?

The mother of a 23-year-old man killed in a road accident in Dwarka earlier this month has alleged in a social media post that her son was mowed down by a recklessly driven car. She claimed that the car, an SUV, was being driven by a minor for stunts for social media fame, even as police said the case remains under investigation.

In a video message, the mother of Sahil Dhaneshra, said she raised her son as a single parent but lost him to someone’s recklessness.’

Watch video:

The video from a license less Scorpio driver is out. The guy was speeding, so was the biker. pic.twitter.com/Oub3fce3sS — Squint Neon (@SquintNeon) February 17, 2026



“I raised my child for 23 years as a single mother. On February 3, my innocent child was blown away by a car. I am a helpless mother,” she said in the video, appealing to media organisations and residents of Dwarka to support her in seeking justice.

She also urged parents to be vigilant about road safety and appealed to the public to come forward in her support.

What happened to the minor accused?

As per media reports, the Police has said that the SUV driver was a 17-year-old and did not possess a valid driving licence. The minor accused was apprehended and produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, which initially sent him to an observation home.

