Home

News

India

Dwarka Expressway To Function From December: All You Need To Know About India’s First 8-Lane Highway

Dwarka Expressway To Function From December: All You Need To Know About India’s First 8-Lane Highway

The 27.6 km long project is currently under construction and will connect Delhi's Dwarka with Kherki Daula toll plaza in Gurugram. It will be India’s first access-controlled eight-lane expressway.

New Delhi: The much-anticipated Dwarka Expressway is nearing its grand debut with Union Minister for Highways and Road Transport Nitin Gadkari confirming its projected full operation by the end of December this year. The 27.6 km long project is currently under construction and will connect Delhi’s Dwarka with Kherki Daula toll plaza in Gurugram. It will be India’s first access-controlled eight-lane expressway and once it is operational, it is also expected to reduce air pollution levels in Delhi-NCR.

Trending Now

The project, however, is under controversy ever since the Comptroller Auditor General of India (CAG) flagged cost escalation in the construction of the Highway. While the CAG report stated that the construction cost of the expressway was pushed to Rs 251 crore per km from Rs 18.2 crore per km, the government refuted the claims saying it oversimplifies the complexity of the project.

Gadkari recently shared a video on his X handle showing glimpses of the soon-to-be operational Dwarka Expressway, the country’s first elevated highway project, and called it a “marvel of engineering”.

Dwarka Expressway: Here’s All You Need To Know

The motorway would give direct access to the future India International Convention Centre (IICC) in Delhi’s Dwarka Sector 25 once it is finished. Through a short tunnel, it will also offer an alternative means of access to the Indira Gandhi International Airport. The expressway starts at the 20-km mark of NH 48 (old NH 8) at Shiv Murti in Mahipalpur, Delhi, and ends at the 40-km mark near Kherki Daula Toll Plaza in Gurugram. The total length of the four-pack motorway is 563 kilometres. The travel time from Dwarka to Manesar will become 15 minutes, Manesar to Indira Gandhi International Airport will become 20 minutes, Dwarka to Singhu border will become 25 minutes and Manesar to Singhu border will become 45 minutes. The project will also strengthen the connectivity of the International Convention Centre in Dwarka, Sector 25. The cost of Rs 91,000 crore for 5,000 km under the Bharatmala Phase-I project was finalised by the ministry on August 10, 2016, for the year 2016-17 to the extent possible. The expressway was built using two lakh tonnes of steel, which is 30 times more than what was used to build the Eiffel Tower. Moreover, 20 lakh cubic meters of cement concrete, which is six times more than was used for the Burj Khalifa, were used for the project. The Haryana Government has planned a Mass Rapid Transit System Corridor (or metro rail) along Dwarka Expressway as part of its development plans for the Gurgaon-Manesar Urban Complex. This will commence in Dwarka and run to Manesar and Neemrana via a metro hub being built on a 162-acre tract at Kherki Daula, alongside the new Inter State Bus Terminal. This highway will have advanced Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) such as Advanced Traffic Management System, Toll Management System, CCTV Cameras, Surveillance, and so on.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had claimed that the government saved over 12 percent in construction cost against estimates in awarding contracts for the expressway.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES