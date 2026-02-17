Dwarka Road Accident: Autopsy report out, shocking facts revealed, Delhi man killed by….

Home

Delhi Man Killed By Teen: In the latest development in the Dwarka road accident case, the autopsy report has revealed some shocking facts. The report confirms that the severity of the injuries the 23-year-old Sahil Dhaneshra suffered when the speeding Scorpio hit his bike. Sahil was killed in a multi-vehicle collision in Dwarka earlier this month. The car was allegedly driven by a 17-year-old minor. According to the autopsy findings, the 23-year-old died due to severe haemorrhage. The report also mentions a blood clot under the scalp and a skull fracture on the left side of his head.

