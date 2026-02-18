Dwarka Road Accident: Sahil Dhaneshra’s bike was stuck in…, eyewitness reveals shocking facts

Home

Cab driver Ajit Singh, who also sustained injuries in the Dwarka road accident in which 23-year-old Sahil Dhaneshra lost his life, stated that the victim’s bike was stuck in front of the vehicle.

Dwarka Road Accident: In the latest development in the Dwarka road accident that allegedly killed 23-year-old Sahil Dhaneshra, an eyewitness revealed some shocking claims about the mishap that took place on February 3. Ajit Singh, a cab driver who also sustained injuries in the accident, stated that the victim’s bike was stuck in front of the vehicle. While recalling the tragic incident, Ajit stated that he parked his car on the sidewalk and was eating lunch. He looked at the side mirror of his vehicle and saw a car with a bike stuck in front of it speeding past his cab. Before he could get out, the speeding vehicle slammed into his cab from behind. The impact was so intense that the cab skidded 10 meters and collided with a parked bus.

What Did The Cab Driver Say?

According to Ajit, the road where the dreadful accident occurred is a single lane. On the day of the mishap, a bus was coming from the left and the 23-year-old victim was following it on his bike. When Sahil overtook the bus, a Scorpio car coming from the front hit the bike. The speeding vehicle then hit his parked cab.

The cab driver told NBT that he suffered multiple serious injuries and was brought to Indira Gandhi Hospital. Even after injuries in his ribs, waist and spine, Ajit was discharged the hospital on the same day. He told doctors that he is not feeling well and his condition is not good, but no attention was paid. Doctors advised him to remain on complete bed rest for three months.

Father Of Minor Accused Apologises Over Sahil Dhaneshra’s Death

The father of the accused minor stated that the family is “deeply grief-stricken” and has assured that he will fully cooperate in the ongoing investigation. He said the Scorpio is part of their commercial vehicles and that the challan was issued due to other drivers, not his son.

The accused’s father told news agency ANI h, “Will follow whatever the legal process entails. Whatever information I received, I received it from the police. My son and daughter were in the car. I run a commercial vehicle business. The vehicle is used in our business, and the challan on the vehicle is because of our drivers who drive it. This is not because of my son. This is a heartbreaking incident.”

“He is very disturbed. There is deep grief in the entire family, for that family as well as for ourselves. We cooperated with the police…the police asked me for documents. We provided all the documents. No, I was unaware (that my daughter was making a reel), and it wasn’t a reel, but a short video,” he said.

Dwarka Road Accident

Sahil Dhaneshra, who was riding a bike, lost his life in a road accident in Delhi’s Dwarka on February 3 after a Scorpio car collided with his bike, police said. The Scorpio was allegedly driven by a juvenile. The minor accused does not has a valid licence.

The road mishap took place near Lal Bahadur Shastri College, which is located in Dwarka South. During preliminary investigation, police found that the car travelling in the opposite direction collided with a bike and then hit a parked taxi.

Upon reaching the spot, cops found four vehicles in an accidental condition, including Sahil’s bike. The 23-year-old victim was found dead at the scene.

An FIR was registered at Dwarka South Police Station under Sections 281/106(1)/125(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

An FIR was registered at Dwarka South Police Station under Sections 281/106(1)/125(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.