New Delhi: Dwarka peeth Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati passed away at the age of 99 in Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur district on Sunday. According to his close aids, Swami Swaroopanand, who was the Shankracharya of Dwarka, Sharda, and Jyotish Peeth, was not keeping well for over a year.
He passed away at his Ashram in the Narsinghpur district around 3:30 PM, Swami Sadanand Maharaj, second-in-command (known as Dandi Swami) of the Dwarka Peeth, told PTI.
A Glimpse at Dwarkapeeth Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand’s Life Journey
- The Shankaracharya was born as Pothiram Upadhyay in Dighori village in the Seoni district of Madhya Pradesh in 1924.
- The Shankaracharya was born as Pothiram Upadhyay in Dighori village in the Seoni district of Madhya Pradesh in 1924.
- He had left his home in pursuit of God at the age of 9.
- He was incarcerated during the freedom struggle. At 19 years old he became a freedom fighter in the Quit India movement in 1942
- During the time he was known as “Revolutionary Sadhu”. He was jailed for this, serving a prison sentence of nine months and another of six months.
- In the year 1981, he became Shankracharya.
- Regarding his relationship with Maharishi Mahesh Yogi (who was Brahmanand Saraswati’s personal assistant for more than a decade), Swaroopananda once commented: “It would be nice if the Maharishi once flies from America to India without any airplane. Then perhaps what he says can be accepted”.