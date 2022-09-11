New Delhi: Dwarka peeth Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati passed away at the age of 99 in Madhya Pradesh’s Narsinghpur district on Sunday. According to his close aids, Swami Swaroopanand, who was the Shankracharya of Dwarka, Sharda, and Jyotish Peeth, was not keeping well for over a year.Also Read - Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Mingles With Local Artists At Rajasthan Airport, Joins Them in Performing Their Traditional Dance | Watch

He passed away at his Ashram in the Narsinghpur district around 3:30 PM, Swami Sadanand Maharaj, second-in-command (known as Dandi Swami) of the Dwarka Peeth, told PTI. Also Read - Kartavyapath Inauguration: Delhi Police Issues Important Travel Advisory Ahead of Event | Read Here

A Glimpse at Dwarkapeeth Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand’s Life Journey