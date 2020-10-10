New Delhi: Amid the outrage over the alleged gangrape-murder of a 19-year-old Dalit girl in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued a fresh advisory to states/UTs on the safety of women. Also Read - Hathras: UP Police to Recreate Crime Scene to Find 'Missing Links' Amid Contrastring Statments by Victim's Family & Villagers

In the detailed three-page advisory, the MHA asserted there should be compulsory registration of an FIR in case of a cognisable offence under the CrPC.  The states and the UTs have also been requested to monitor the cases on the Investigation Tracking System for Sexual Offences (ITSSO) to ensure that suitable follow up action is taken on the charge sheet of the guilty in a timely manner as required in the law.
The law also enables the police to register an FIR or a 'Zero FIR', in case the crime is committed outside the jurisdiction of the police station, in the event of receipt of the information on the commission of a cognisable offence, which includes cases of sexual assault on women, the ministry said.

However, even with stringent provisions in law and several capacity-building measures undertaken, any failure of police to adhere to these mandatory requirements may not augur well for the delivery of criminal justice in the country, especially in the context of women safety,” it stated further, adding that such lapses, if noticed, need to be investigated into and stringent action taken immediately against the concerned officers responsible for the same.

Citing the Supreme Court’s order, the MHA said that a victim’s dying declaration cannot be discarded merely because it has not been recorded by a Magistrate. “Hon’ble Supreme Court in its order dated 7th January 2020, in the matter of Criminal Appeal Nos. 194-195 of 2012 in the case of Purshottam Chopra & Anr. v. State (Govt. of NCT Delhi), directed that a particular statement when being offered as
dying declaration and satisfies all the requirements of judicial scrutiny, cannot be discarded merely because it has not been recorded by a Magistrate or that the police officer did not obtain attestation by any person present at the time of making of the statement”, the advisory read.