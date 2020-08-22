New Delhi: The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Friday issued various anti-COVID-19 measures for opening of hotels in the national capital. Some of these measures include use of contactless processes like e-wallets, undertaking deep cleaning of washrooms and proper crowd management on its premises. Further, use of disposable menus, social distancing at buffet, restricted numbers in elevators and use of escalators with a person on alternate steps have also been prescribed. Also Read - When Will COVID-19 Pandemic End? Read WHO Chief's Statement Here

This came after an approval for opening of hotels, restaurants and weekly markets in the city was granted by the DDMA in a meeting held on Wednesday.

"Hotels will be permitted to operate throughout the National Capital Territory of Delhi in all areas, except the containment zones, subject to strict compliance of standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on June 4, 2020, and other instructions and guidelines of Government of India and Government of NCT of Delhi from time to time," the Friday order by DDMA said.

According to the Union Health ministry’s SOP, proper crowd management inside and outside hotel premises like parking lots should be ensured and large gatherings at the hotels should be prohibited. Besides general precautions like social distancing, use of face cover and hand and respiratory hygiene, it prescribes furnishing details like travel and medical history as well as identity proof by the guests at the reception.

It also states that gaming arcades and play areas for children shall be closed and the hotels must adopt contactless processes like QR code, online forms, digital payments like e-wallets for check-in and check outs. It also prescribes air conditioning to be maintained in the range of 24-30 degrees Celsius and relative humidity at 40-70 per cent. Valet staff will use face covers and disinfect key, steering and door of vehicles of the guest, it said.