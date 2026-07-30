E20 petrol may harm older cars? Nitin Gadkari makes BIG admission, says some BS-III vehicles need rubber part replacement

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday told the Rajya Sabha that most vehicles can run on E20 petrol without any major problems. However, some BS-III vehicles built betw

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E20 petrol may harm older cars? Nitin Gadkari makes BIG admission, says some BS-III vehicles need rubber part replacement

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday told the Rajya Sabha that most vehicles can run on E20 petrol without any major problems. However, some BS-III vehicles built between 2005 and 2016 may need a few rubber parts and gaskets replaced after using the fuel. Replying to a question in Parliament, Gadkari said studies by Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL), the Indian Institute of Petroleum, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) and the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) found that BS-VI vehicles continue to meet emission standards even when they run on E20 petrol.

He said the studies also showed that there is no need to make changes to the engines of cars or two-wheelers. According to the findings, even older vehicles did not show any major drop in performance or unusual wear and tear after using E20 fuel.

The tests found no issues related to starting the vehicle, driving performance, or the compatibility of metal and plastic parts, Gadkari added.

However, he said tests on BS-III vehicles manufactured before 2016 showed that some rubber components and gaskets may need to be replaced if the vehicles regularly use E20 petrol.

Earlier this month, a report by the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), which has not yet been released publicly, reportedly said that E20 fuel could affect rubber parts in vehicles designed for E10 petrol.

The government also said that fuel mileage depends on several factors, including driving style, regular servicing, timely oil and air filter changes, correct tyre pressure, proper wheel alignment and air-conditioner use. It added that any change in mileage cannot be linked to E20 petrol alone.