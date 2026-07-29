E20 Petrol: Nitin Gadkari’s big remark, says only pre-2016 vehicles may need minor tweaks for blended fuel

Some BS-III vehicles built between 2005 and 2016 may need new rubber parts and gaskets to run on E20 petrol, Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari told the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

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E20 Petrol: Nitin Gadkari’s big remark, says only pre-2016 vehicles may need minor tweaks for blended petrol | Image:: ANI

E20 Petrol: Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday said that some Bharat Stage (BS)-III vehicles, manufactured before 2016, may need a few minor tweaks such as the replacement of rubber parts and gaskets before being run on E20 petrol.

What Did Nitin Gadkari Say?

In a written reply to a question in the Upper House, Gadkari said that extensive studies conducted by Indian Oil Corporation, the Indian Institute of Petroleum (IIP), Dehradun, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) and the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) found no need to modify engines of either cars or two-wheelers for the use of E20 fuel.

“No issues were reported in parameters such as drivability, startability, metal compatibility, and plastic compatibility,” Gadkari said.

“Only in case of testing done on BS-III vehicles introduced from 1st April, 2005, and manufactured before 2016, some rubber parts and gaskets may require replacement, which can be easily managed during the routine servicing regime of the vehicle,” he observed.

Studies Show No Major Wear Or Performance Drop In Older Vehicles On E20 Petrol

The studies showed that even older vehicles did not experience any significant changes in performance or abnormal wear and tear after operating on petrol blended with 20 per cent ethanol, the minister said.

Addressing concerns over fuel efficiency, Gadkari said automobile manufacturers and vehicle-testing agencies had clarified that mileage depends on multiple factors and cannot be attributed solely to the use of E20 fuel.

The minister further stated that an Inter-Ministerial Committee, constituted by NITI Aayog on December 26, 2020, had comprehensively examined vehicle compatibility as well as mileage and efficiency aspects of ethanol blending with petrol. The committee’s assessment was supported by studies carried out by Indian Oil, ARAI and SIAM.

The committee’s report titled Roadmap for Ethanol Blending in India 2020-25 was released in June 2021 before the E20 fuel was introduced. It examined material compatibility, engine calibration, fuel systems, drivability, durability, emissions and fuel efficiency after consultations with automobile manufacturers, oil marketing companies and agricultural experts.

E20 Rollout Follows A Phased, Scientific, And Consultative Approach

The Union Minister stated that the Ethanol Blended Petrol Programme, which was introduced and imposed by the central government, has been implemented through a “phased, calibrated, scientifically validated and consultative approach.”

In the upper house of Parliament, Gadkari highlighted that E20 has been used in several countries for more than 100 years. Countries such as Brazil have been operating on higher ethanol blends for several years.

(with IANS inputs)