E20 Petrol Update: Centre tells Supreme Court ethanol blending an experiment, results to be assessed next year

The Centre told the Supreme Court that the 20% ethanol blending programme in petrol remains an ongoing experiment, with its results likely to be assessed by next year.

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E20 Petrol Update: Centre tells Supreme Court ethanol blending an experiment, results to be assessed next year

E20 Petrol Update: In a major development amid the ongoing worries, the Central Government on Tuesday clarified to the Supreme Court that the ethanol blending propgramme, in which it will mix the fuel with petrol, is still an ongoing experiment. It further told the top court that the impact of the policy would become clearer by 2027.

The Central Government’s remarks come amid the ongoing debate over the E20 programme. The government has been repeatedly defending its decision and presenting it as beneficial for the country’s energy security, farmers (especially sugarcane farmers), and the environment.

What Did Supreme Court Say?

The statement was made by Attorney General R Venkataramani during the hearing of a BPCL petition regarding ethanol allocation for the 2025-26 year. In its plea, BPCL raised its point that the order could affect Centre’s plan of fulfilling the target of 20 percent ethanol blending petrol.

“Twenty per cent ethanol blending is something that the government is experimenting with. By next year we will have results,” the Attorney General told the court.

Supreme Court Questions BPCL Over Legal Challenge

During the hearing, the divisional bench of the Karnataka High Court raised a question as to why BPCL had not approached it against the order.

Replying to the bench, the Attorney General informed that the ethanol supply contracts had already been finalised last year in October. He said that similar petitions were pending before several high courts. “This will impact the national policy,” he said.

Venkataramani requested the court’s permission to file a transfer petition. He argued that the decision should be given before October as ethanol supply contracts would come up for renewal.

“If I go before the division bench and then again to other high courts, it will be delayed,” he said.

After the hearing, Attorney General told India Today that “20% blending of ethanol is a policy decision that is not likely to change.”

“How much ethanol is made available to companies may go up or down depending on demand and other factors,” he told India Today.