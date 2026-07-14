E20 row: Nitin Gadkari’s big statement, says average car owner can’t check mileage on their own

E20 Row: Amid the controversy over ethanol-blended petrol, Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari stated that everyday car owners cannot accurately measure their fuel efficiency themselves. Instead, he advised them to trust tests done by authorized dealers.

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E20 row: Nitin Gadkari’s big statement, says average car owner can’t check mileage on their own | Image: ANI

Row: Amid the ongoing controversy over ethanol and ethanol-blended petrol, Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said that the average car owner in India cannot measure a vehicle’s fuel efficiency or average on their own. He said that car owners should rely on and trust the tests conducted by authorised dealers. During an interview with ABP News on Monday, a journalist told Gadkari that her car’s mileage had decreased after switching to E20 petrol. She said the mileage of her car, which she purchased in 2023, had fallen from 11 km/litre to 7 km/litre. On this, Gadkari questioned how the figure had been calculated.

What Did Nitin Gadkari Say?

She, referring to the mileage dashboard of her car, said, “I checked it in my car, just as everyone does.” To this, the minister reiterated that accurate average of the vehicle can only be obtained through manufacturer-authorised testing equipment.

Notably, Gadkari openly defends the central government’s ethanol-blending program.

“You and I can’t check the mileage. A car’s mileage can only be checked using a company-authorised dealer’s machine,” he said.

E20 Petrol Reduces Mileage, Centre Acknowledges Amid Policy Defence

His remarks come days after the government admitted that E20 petrol can reduce fuel economy by 3-5 percent in some cars.

Last week, Gadkari released a document consisting of questions and answers to address the backlash over the Ethanol Blended Petrol Programme. In the document, the central government admitted that E20 petrol can reduce fuel efficiency in some vehicles, but argued that mileage is not the only factor to consider.

“It is true that in some vehicles there may be a 3-5% reduction in fuel economy. But mileage is only one parameter,” he said.

It is to be noted that the central government made E20 petrol mandatory from April 1 as part of its push to increase ethanol blending. The government is following its vision to reduce dependence on imported crude oil.

The announcement, however, received a major backlash from motorists. It also sparked concern among the automobile industry, as they have to make new engines for the blended petrol.

Several car owners said that they have witnessed a drop in mileage. However, some manufacturers have expressed their concerns over blended fuel’s performance in older vehicles.