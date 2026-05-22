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Each infiltrator will be weeded out one by one: HM Amit Shah makes big announcement after forming govt in Bengal

‘Each infiltrator will be weeded out ‘one by one’: HM Amit Shah makes big announcement after forming govt in Bengal

Home Minister Amit Shah makes a major announcement regarding the systematic removal of infiltrators after government formation in Bengal.

Amit Shah- File image

New Delhi: In a significant national development, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that the government has resolved not only to stop infiltration but also identify every single illegal person “one by one” and push them out of the country. In the recent statement, the Home Minister has said that very soon, a meeting of the Chief Ministers of these three border states will be convened in the Ministry to further strengthen the fight against infiltrators. Here are all the details you need to know about the announcement made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on removing infiltrators in the country.

What HM Amit Shah said on removing infiltrators in the country?

Delivering the K.F. Rustomji Lecture organised in memory of the founder and first Border Guard of BSF, HM Shah said the government would not allow any artificial alteration of demography and promised to hold a meeting with Chief Ministers of Tripura, Assam and West Bengal to strengthen the security grid in border states.

Calling the attempt to alter demography a “conspiracy”, HM Shah said, “The BSF has to foil this conspiracy. And today, I can declare that in Tripura, Assam and West Bengal there are governments which support the principle that there should be no infiltration.”

What HM Amit Shah said on role of BSF?

The Home Minister said the BSF should not only guard the border but also build communication bridges with village patwari and police station, district collector and district superintendent of police to detect infiltrators, infiltration routes and cattle smuggling routes and plug them.”

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“It is BSF’s responsibility to identify and stop these activities,” he said.

“The time has come that infiltration should also be put to an end,” he said, citing the successful example of the eradication of Maoism.

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“When we decided to eliminate Maoism, many officials warned us not to go ahead. But our brave jawans achieved the difficult task. Similarly, I am confident our jawans will also eliminate infiltration from its roots,” he said, adding that a security problem needs to be struck at its roots rather than being ignored and allowed to exist for years.

(With inputs from agencies)

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