New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Tajikistan’s Dushanbe on Thursday. During the talks, Jaishankar emphasised that progress in the disengagement process in eastern Ladakh was essential for restoration of peace and tranquility.Also Read - All Must Respect Territorial Integrity For Regional Connectivity: PM Modi's Strong Message to China, Pakistan at SCO Summit

“Met Chinese FM Wang Yi on the sidelines of SCO Summit in Dushanbe. Discussed disengagement in our border areas. Underlined that progress in this regard is essential for restoration of peace and tranquillity, which is the basis for development of bilateral ties,” Jaishankar tweeted.

After the meeting, Jaishankar said both sides also exchanged views on global developments and that India India does not subscribe to any clash of civilisations theory.

Also exchanged views on global developments. Emphasized that India does not subscribe to any clash of civilisations theory. It is also essential that China does not view its relations with India through the lens of a third country. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) September 16, 2021

It is understood that the developments in Afghanistan figured in the meeting.

“It is also essential that China does not view its relations with India through the lens of a third country,” Jaishankar said.

“As for Asian solidarity, it is for China and India to set an example,” he said.

(With PTI inputs)