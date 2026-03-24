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Earns lakhs by spraying pesticides through drones, becomes farmers first choice as Drone Didi

Earns lakhs by spraying pesticides through drones, becomes farmers’ first choice as ‘Drone Didi’

Here's the story of Kiran, from UP's Bareilly, who earns lakhs by spraying pesticides through drones. Scroll down to read the detailed story.

A woman is that force which creates her own light even in darkness. Realizing the vision of women empowerment and self-reliance under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, ‘Drone Didi’ are scripting a new story of independence.

Kiran Gangwar, known as the ‘Drone Didi’ from Nawabganj, is a living example of this transformation. By flying agricultural drones and spraying pesticides and fertilizers in fields, Kiran has become an inspiration for women across the region. The National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM) and the ‘Namo Drone Didi Yojana’ gave her the wings that helped her dreams take flight.

Kiran, daughter of FPO operator Prempal Gangwar, was always bright in studies. After completing her MA, she decided to support her father in his agricultural work. During this, she came to know that women associated with FPOs were being provided free agricultural drones and training by IFFCO. After clearing the written examination, Kiran was selected and received drone training in December 2023 at IFFCO’s CORDET centre in Phulpur, Prayagraj.

Kiran shared that she has so far sprayed over 400 hectares of farmland. She charges ₹300 to ₹350 per acre and has earned more than ₹1.5 lakh so far, with continuous new bookings coming in.

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After completing her training, she received an agricultural drone in March 2024 under the ‘Namo Drone Didi Yojana’. From that very day, Kiran decided to write a new chapter of technology in agriculture. With the help of the drone, she began precise spraying of pesticides, fertilizers, and water in farmers’ fields.

Kiran recalls that when she flew the drone in the village for the first time, people gathered to watch. No one believed that spraying through drones was possible. But as soon as they saw the work, she started receiving order after order.

Kiran says that if women are determined, nothing is impossible. With the right direction and hard work, they can create history in any field. She credits her success to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s schemes focused on self-reliance and women empowerment, along with her father’s support and her own determination.

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