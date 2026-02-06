Home

News

Earthquake: 4.0 quake jolts parts of Sikkim

Earthquake: 4.0 quake jolts parts of Sikkim

A magnitude 4.0 earthquake hit Sikkim’s Namchi in the early hours of Friday, according to the National Center for Seismology.

Earthquake: 4.0 quake jolts parts of Sikkim

Namchi: A mild earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale jolted Sikkim’s Namchi in the early hours of Friday, the National Centre for Seismology informed. The quake occurred at around 3.11 am at a depth of 5 km beneath the Earth’s surface.

The NCS took to X and said, “EQ of M: 4.0, On: 06/02/2026 03:11:30 IST, Lat: 27.38 N, Long: 88.42 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Namchi, Sikkim.”



Two days earlier, on Wednesday, seismic activity was felt in parts of West Bengal’s Kolkata after reports of earthquakes in Bangladesh, Myanmar and Tibet.

According to residents, they felt tremors after their surroundings began shaking, forcing them to leave their premises and come to the ground.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Mrityunjay Das stated that he felt the tremors after things at his premises started shaking, which led him to realise an earthquake was occurring.

“We felt the tremors. Later, we felt that the lamp and chair had moved from their position, which is when we got to know that there was an earthquake,” Das told news agency ANI.

“A little while ago, when I was in the shop, I felt a sudden jerk. Later, I got to know that there was an earthquake,” another local stated.

Strong Earthquake Of Magnitude 5.9 Strike Myanmar

A 5.9-magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale hit Myanmar on Tuesday evening, sending strong tremors across the region. The tremors were felt in Kolkata and several parts of Bangladesh. According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), the epicentre of the earthquake was about 70 miles east of Akyab. Shaking was also felt in parts of West Bengal, specially in Kolkata,

On January 25, an earthquake of magnitude 4.1 hit Afghanistan, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) confirmed. The quake struck the neighbouring country at around 2.42 am at a depth of 10 km.

NCS took to X and informed about the seismic activity. “EQ of M: 4.1, On: 25/01/2026 02:42:49 IST, Lat: 37.09 N, Long: 71.16 E, Depth: 112 Km, Location: Afghanistan,” NCS wrote.

Why Shallow Earthquakes Pose Greater Risk

According to experts who monitor seismic activity, shallow quakes are more dangerous, as they cause greater damage than deeper ones.

Shallow quake waves travel a shorter distance and reach the surface faster.

This leads to stronger ground shaking and higher destruction.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.