New Delhi: An earthquake of magnitude 2.4 on the Richter scale hit Haryana's Rohtak on Saturday. This is the third consecutive day that tremors were felt in Rohtak. According to the National Centre for Seismology, the quake struck 3 km northwest of Rohtak at 9.11 pM

An earthquake of magnitude 2.8 struck near Rohtak on Friday and another of the same magnitude a day earlier.

Delhi-NCR region witnessed 17 earthquakes since April.

April 12 – Delhi (3.5)

April 13-Delhi (2.7)

April 16 – Delhi (2)

May 3 – Delhi (3)

May 6 – Faridabad (2.3)

May 10 – Delhi (3.4)

May 15 – Delhi (2.2)

May 28 – Faridabad (2.5)

May 29 – Rohtak (4.5 and 2.9)

June 1 – Rohtak (1.8 and 3)

June 3 – Faridabad (3.2)

June 4 – Rohtak (2.1)

June 8 – Delhi-Gurgaon border (2.1)

June 18 – Rohtak (2.1)

June 19 – Rohtak (2.3).

Of these 17, only the quake that occurred at Rohtak was above 4 on the Richter scale which falls under medium-intensity quake.

The historical earthquake catalogue shows that there were strong earthquakes of 6.5 magnitude at Delhi in 1720; 6.8 at Mathura in 1803; 5.5 near Mathura in 1842; 6.7 near Bulandshahar in 1956; 6 near Faridabad in 1960 and 5.8 near Moradabad in 1966 in the Delhi-NCR.

The Delhi-NCR has been identified as the second highest seismic hazard zone (Zone IV).