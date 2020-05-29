New Delhi: Earthquake tremors of 4.6 on the Richter Scale were felt across Delhi NCR and its bordering regions, including Gurgaon and Noida on Friday evening. The epicentre was near Rohtak in Haryana. Also Read - 'Recovery Rate at 42.89%,' Says Govt as India Climbs to 9th Position in Global COVID-19 Tally

"An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.6 on the Richter Scale hit 16 km ESE of Rohtak in Haryana at 21:08 hours today," said National Center for Seismology.

Several low to moderate intensity earthquakes have hit the national capital since April this year. Notably, Delhi falls in the fourth category of seismic zones.