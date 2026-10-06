Delhi Earthquake: 4.9 intensity tremors felt in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

Tremors measuring 4.9 intensity jolted Delhi, Noida and Gurugram, forcing panic-stricken residents to rush out of high-rise buildings and residential complexes.

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Delhi earthquake: In a significant development, a mild earthquake has hit Delhi NCR including Delhi, Noida and Gurugram on Tuesday night. According to the National Centre of Seismology, the epicenter of the earthquake was in Jhajjar, Haryana. An earthquake of magnitude 4.9 struck Chamoli, Uttarakhand, on Tuesday night at 10:23 PM, sending mild to moderate tremors felt across parts of North India, including the Delhi-NCR region. According to official seismological parameters, the quake occurred at a depth of 13 kilometers with epicentral coordinates at latitude 30.103° N and longitude 79.561° E. Here are all the details you need to know about the mild earthquake that has hit Delhi NCR.

EQ of M: 4.9, On: 06/10/2026 22:23:13 IST, Lat: 30.103 N, Long: 79.561 E, Depth: 13 Km, Location: Chamoli, Uttarakhand.

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The sudden seismic event caused widespread panic in nearby Himalayan districts and induced noticeable shaking in high-rise buildings across Delhi, Noida and Gurugram, though no immediate casualties or major structural damage have been reported from the epicentral region.

Why do earthquakes keep hitting Delhi NCR?

Delhi-NCR falls in Seismic Zone IV, designating it as a high-risk area susceptible to strong earthquakes. Its exposure is driven by proximity to active tectonic features like the Sohna and Mathura faults, as well as seismic energy traveling from the nearby Himalayan collision zone.

Risk levels are further heightened by the region’s high population density, soft alluvial soil along the Yamuna floodplains that amplifies ground movement, and a vast mix of unreinforced older structures and high-rise apartments.

Light earthquake jolts Kashmir Valley

Earlier on Monday, a light-intensity earthquake measuring 3.2 on the Richter scale struck the Kashmir Valley on evening. The earthquake occurred at 6.44 p.m. with a magnitude of 3.2. The epicentre was located 28 km south-east of Srinagar city, at latitude 33.89 degrees north and longitude 74.99 degrees east.

Its location was in Pulwama district, according to data posted by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). The earthquake originated at a depth of 5 km below the Earth’s surface.

Experts said the shallow depth was the reason tremors were felt despite the relatively low magnitude of the earthquake.

Officials said no loss of life or damage to property had been reported from anywhere in the Valley so far.