Soon after a high-intensity earthquake of magnitude 6.3 jolted parts of Delhi NCR and several other parts of north India on Friday night, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter and prayed for the safety of all. On the other hand, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Twitter clarified that no damage in Amritsar or other parts of Punjab has been reported following the earthquake. He also added that top officials of Punjab Police and local administration are keeping a close watch on the situation.

"Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi. Praying for everyone's safety," the Delhi CM said in a tweet.

As initial reports pegged the epicentre of the earthquake in Punjab’s Amritsar, Amarinder Singh on Twitter said, “No reports of any damage so far in Amritsar or other parts of Punjab following the earthquake. Top officials of Punjab Police and local administration are keeping a close watch on the situation. Praying for everyone’s safety.”

The seismology department at first erroneously gave the epicentre as Amritsar and put the quake’s depth at 19 km. It later sent a revised statement to confirm the quake was in Tajikistan. It ascribed the error to a software mistake.

According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the magnitude of the quake was 6.3. The tremors created panic among people who rushed out of their homes. However, there were no immediate reports of any loss of life or damage to property.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who was virtually interacting with students of University of Chicago, was heard saying that his entire room was “shaking”.

National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah said the tremors reminded the people of the 2005 quake in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Not since the earthquake of 2005 have the tremors in Srinagar been bad enough to force me out of the house. I grabbed a blanket & ran. I didn’t remember to take my phone & so was unable to tweet ‘earthquake’ while the damn ground was shaking,” he tweeted.

Deputy Commissioner Amritsar, Gurpreet Singh Khaira said all his officers are on their toes and police PCR vehicles are moving in the city.

Police Commissioner Amritsar Sukchain Singh Gill said everything was normal at the Golden Temple too and volunteers were doing sewa as usual.

The Himalayan and the Hindukush mountain ranges are prone to quakes and many a time its tremors can be felt across the Indo-Gangetic belt.