Earthquake hits several Indian cities; tremors felt across China and Bangladesh

While the shaking caused brief panic across the region, there were fortunately no immediate reports of casualties or major structural damage.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/earthquake-hits-several-indian-cities-tremors-felt-across-china-and-bangladesh-8439643/ Copy

Earthquake: 5.0 magnitude quake hits Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba

New Delhi: A powerful magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck the heart of the Himalayas on Sunday, sending distinct tremors rippling across five different nations. According to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ), the epicenter was located in Bhutan, but the impact was felt far beyond its borders. Tremors jolted parts of India, China, Bangladesh, and Nepal, prompting anxious residents in several areas to evacuate buildings as a safety precaution.

While the shaking caused brief panic across the region, there were fortunately no immediate reports of casualties or major structural damage.

The event serves as a stark reminder of the region’s volatile geography. Bhutan sits squarely in a highly seismically active zone, where the relentless, slow-motion collision between the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates makes earthquakes a recurring risk for the entire Himalayan subcontinent.

Dharamshala region jolted by multiple earthquakes

Earlier this week, a series of earthquakes, including a significant tremor measuring 5.0 on the Richter scale, shook the Dharamshala region, triggering panic among residents, though no loss of life or major property damage was reported, a report by PTI news agency said.

The earthquakes struck the region on June 5, with the strongest occurring at 10.04 pm. Its epicentre was located about 40 kilometers from Dharamshala, between Dhar Ghadoi and R F Kugti in the Dhauladhar ranges along the Kangra-Chamba border, they said.

The earthquake originated at a depth of 22.5 kilometres and the brief tremor was felt across Kangra, Chamba and adjoining districts. Residents reported strong shaking, and many rushed out of their homes as a precaution.

Seismic activity had begun earlier in the day. At 8.52 am, a mild earthquake measuring 2.3 magnitude was recorded near Minkiani Pass in the Dhauladhar ranges, around 16 kilometres from Dharamshala. The tremor was too weak to be felt by most residents.

Following the 5.0 magnitude quake, two more tremors were recorded later in the night. A 2.8 magnitude earthquake struck at 11.03 pm about 18 kilometres from Dharamshala, followed by a 3.0 magnitude tremor at 11.52 pm near RF Hilang, approximately 23 kilometres from the town.

(With inputs from agencies)