Earthquake in Delhi: A medium-intensity earthquake was on Friday evening felt in the national capital, triggering panic among people. The epicentre of the earthquake was 63 km southwest of Gurgaon in Haryana, India, the National Centre for Seismology said. Also Read - 4.5 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Gurugram, Tremors Felt in Delhi-NCR

Strong termors were felt for seconds in many parts of Delhi. Also Read - Reviving Economy: Delhi Govt Forms Panel to Explore Economic Measures to Help Businesses

There were no immediate reports of loss of life or property. Also Read - 'Learning With Human Feel': Sisodia Says Online Education Might Create Digital Divide

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter hoping for everyone’s safety. “Mild earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi some time ago. Hope you are all safe, take care of yourself,” he said.

List of the recent earthquakes:

All the recent 17 quakes recorded in the Delhi-NCR region were of low to medium intensity on the Richter scale.

April 12 – Delhi (3.5)

April 13-Delhi (2.7)

April 16 – Delhi (2)

May 3 – Delhi (3)

May 6 – Faridabad (2.3)

May 10 – Delhi (3.4)

May 15 – Delhi (2.2)

May 28 – Faridabad (2.5)

May 29 – Rohtak (4.5 and 2.9)

June 1 – Rohtak (1.8 and 3)

June 3 – Faridabad (3.2)

June 4 – Rohtak (2.1)

June 8 – Delhi-Gurgaon border (2.1)

June 18 – Rohtak (2.1)

June 19 – Rohtak (2.3).

It is a developing story, more details will be added soon.