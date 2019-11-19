New Delhi: Mild tremors were felt in Delhi-National Capital Region and parts of Uttar Pradesh as an earthquake jolted the region on Tuesday evening. Tremors were also felt in some parts of Uttarakhand.

#JustIn: An #earthquake was recorded in Delhi on Tuesday sometime back. Tremors were felt in Delhi-National Capital Region. #DelhiEarthquake — SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) November 19, 2019

As per initial reports, the epicentre of the earthquake was near the India-Nepal border. The earthquake was measured at magnitude 5.1 on the Richter scale.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake’s epicentre was located in Nepal’s Khaptad National Park.

More details are awaited.