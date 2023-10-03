Earthquake In Delhi NCR: Dutch Researcher’s ‘Prediction’ Takes Social Media By Storm

A massive earthquake was felt in many regions of India and the epicentre for it was Nepal. What has caught the attention of the people on social media is the 'prediction' about the earthquake by a Dutch researcher.

New Delhi: A massive earthquake happened in Nepal and its tremors were felt in many regions of India including Delhi NCR, Chandigarh and Lucknow. What caught people’s attention is the prediction of this earthquake, made by a Dutch researcher, Frank Hoogerbeets. A Dutch research organisation’s warning that Pakistan may soon see a strong earthquake has not only gone viral on social media, but even the authorities appear to be taking it seriously, according to Dawn. However, despite the fact that the scientific community said it was impossible to anticipate earthquakes in this way, reports from Iranian media outlets imply that the prediction is also being taken seriously on the other side of the border.

The Chaman fault line in Balochistan is predicted to see a strong earthquake by the Solar System Geometry Survey (SSGS) of the Netherlands, according to Dawn.

The assertions were first made on X (formerly Twitter), but they acquired traction after being reiterated by Frank Hoogerbeets, a researcher and seismologist at SSGS who has made reliable forecasts in the past.

“On 30 September we recorded atmospheric fluctuations that included parts of and near Pakistan. This is correct. It can be an indicator of an upcoming stronger tremor (as was the case with Morocco). But we cannot say with certainty that it will happen,” the Dutch researcher posted on X, formerly Twitter.

A large earthquake with a Richter magnitude of six or higher is expected to strike Pakistan over the next 48 hours, particularly along the Chaman fault line, according to Hoogerbeets, a Dutch researcher. However, it should be remembered that since he made his statement on September 29, more than three days had elapsed.

Previously, Hoogerbeets warned of a significant earthquake in Turkey and Syria in February, and a 7.8-magnitude quake killed over 50,000 people later that month. He forecast increased geological activity in Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and China on January 30, 2023. A 6.8-magnitude earthquake that occurred later on February 7 in Pakistan claimed nine lives.

Scientists, seismologists, and geologists have nonetheless questioned the assertions of the Dutch agency.

“The formula identified by the SSGS was yet to be recognised by the scientific bodies of the world,” a senior official of Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said, according to Dawn.

The US Geological Survey states that in order to anticipate an earthquake, it is necessary to ascertain three crucial factors: the precise date and time, the location, and the size or severity of the event.

Separately, Professor Din Muhammad, a former dean of the Faculty of Environmental Sciences at the University of Balochistan, acknowledged reports of vibrations along the Chaman fault line brought on by subterranean activity but made it clear that the timing of earthquakes originating from this fault line was still uncertain.

