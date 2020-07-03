New Delhi: An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 hit 63 km southwest of Gurugram district of Haryana on Friday. No casualties or damage to properties have been reported so far. Tremors were also felt in parts of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. Also Read - Netizens After Another Earthquake Jolts Delhi-Gurugram: 'Apun Toh Aadha Kabar Mein Hai'

Earlier on June 26, a mild earthquake measuring 2.8 on the Richter scale hit close to Rohtak district in Haryana. According to the National Centre for Seismology, its epicentre was 17km east-southeast of Rohtak and the tremors were felt at 3.32 p.m.

Since April 12, Delhi and its adjoining areas have felt 18 earthquakes, 8 of which have taken place in Rohtak district of Haryana.

Atul Goyal, president of URJA, an umbrella body of resident welfare organisations in the city, had stated that Delhi falls in seismic zone IV – a very high-risk zone, following which several low-intensity earthquakes have jolted the city over the last two months.

Notably, India is divided into four seismic zones — II, III, IV and V — according to increasing intensity and frequency of earthquakes.

Here’s list of sesmic zones in India:

Seismic Zone Intensity Zone-II (Low-Intensity Zone) 6 or less Zone-III (Moderate Intensity Zone) 7 Zone-IV (Severe Intensity Zone) 8 Zone-V (Very Severe Intensity Zone) 9 or above

Zone V: Northeastern states– especially Assam, Jammu and Kashmir, Parts of Ladakh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, fall under Zone V.

Zone IV: Delhi, Punjab, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, remaining parts of Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh come under Zone IV.

Zone III: West Bengal, Maharashtra, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Goa, Lakshadweep islands, parts of Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Punjab, Rajasthan, MP, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Jharkhand.

Major cities under these zones

Zone V: Guwahati, Srinagar

Zone IV: Jammu, Delhi, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Dehradun, Jamnagar, Patna Meerut

Zone III: Varanasi, Bareilly, Kanpur, Lucknow, Agra, Ahmedabad, Vadodara,Surat, Rajkot, Bhavnagar, Greater Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Bhiwandi, Nashik, Mangalore, Kochi, Kozhikode, Trivandrum.