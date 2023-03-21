Home

Earthquake in Delhi-NCR: 6.6 Magnitude Tremors Send People Running onto Streets | Watch

According to preliminary information shared by EMSC, an earthquake of magnitude of 6.8 struck 77km south-east of Faizabad in Afghanistan.

The earthquake occurred in the Nicobar islands region at around 5:07 am today, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

Noida: An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.6 on the Richter Scale hit 133km SSE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan today at 10:17 pm IST, National Centre for Seismology said. The tremors were felt in various cities of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, including Islamabad.

According to preliminary information shared by EMSC, an earthquake of magnitude of 6.8 struck 77km south-east of Faizabad in Afghanistan. Strong tremors were also experienced in Peshawar, Kohat, and Swabi. Apart from this, earthquake tremors were felt in Lahore, Quetta, and Rawalpindi.

Frightened and anxious, people came out of their houses reciting Kalima Tayyaba. In India also, people across the nothern belt, straddling seveal states, felt strong tremors.

Malviya nagar #earthquake for 40 seconds..

Strong earthquake felt in south delhi pic.twitter.com/rldR5dCvsh — shabnam (@Shabnam_adeni) March 21, 2023

