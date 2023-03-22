Home

Earthquake in Delhi-NCR: Do’s and Don’ts to Ensure Safety Before, During and After Tremors

A massive earthquake of 6.8 rocked the Hindu Kush area in Afghanistan on Tuesday, sending tremors across Delhi, Noida, Gurugram and surrounding areas of the national capital.

New Delhi: A massive earthquake of 6.8 rocked the Hindu Kush area in Afghanistan on Tuesday, sending tremors across Delhi, Noida, Gurugram and surrounding areas of the national capital. The quake was at a depth of 184 km (114 miles). The tremors were also felt in various cities of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan, including Islamabad.

According to preliminary information shared by EMSC, an earthquake of magnitude of 6.8 struck 77km southeast of Faizabad in Afghanistan. Strong tremors were also experienced in Peshawar, Kohat, and Swabi. Apart from this, earthquake tremors were felt in Lahore, Quetta, and Rawalpindi. Frightened and anxious, people came out of their houses reciting Kalima Tayyaba. In India also, people across the northern belt, straddling several states, felt strong tremors.

Here are Do’s and Don’ts to Ensure Safety Before, During and After Tremors

What to Do Before an Earthquake

Repair deep plaster cracks in ceilings and foundations. Get expert advice if there are signs of structural defects.

Anchor overhead lighting fixtures to the ceiling.

Fasten shelves securely to walls.

Place large or heavy objects on lower shelves.

Store breakable items such as bottled foods, glass, and china in low, closed cabinets with latches.



Hang heavy items such as pictures and mirrors away from beds, settees, and anywhere that people sit.

Brace overhead light and fan fixtures.

Repair defective electrical wiring and leaky gas connections. These are potential fire risks.

Secure water heaters, LPG cylinders etc., by strapping them to the walls or bolting to the floor.

Identify safe places indoors and outdoors.

Under strong dining table, bed

Against an inside wall

Have a disaster emergency kit ready

First aid kit and manual

Emergency food (dry items) and water (packed and sealed)

Candles and matches in a waterproof container

Knife

Chlorine tablets or powdered water purifiers

Essential medicines

Cash and credit cards

What to Do During an Earthquake

Stay as safe as possible during an earthquake. Be aware that some earthquakes are actually foreshocks and a larger earthquake might occur. Minimize your movements to a few steps that reach a nearby safe place and stay indoors until the shaking has stopped and you are sure exiting is safe.

If indoors

DROP to the ground; take COVER by getting under a sturdy table or other piece of furniture; and HOLD ON until the shaking stops. If there is no a table or desk near you, cover your face and head with your arms and crouch in an inside corner of the building.

Protect yourself by staying under the lintel of an inner door, in the corner of a room, under a table or even under a bed.

Stay away from glass, windows, outside doors and walls, and anything that could fall, (such as lighting fixtures or furniture).

Stay in bed if you are there when the earthquake strikes. Hold on and protect your head with a pillow, unless you are under a heavy light fixture that could fall. In that case, move to the nearest safe place.

Use a doorway for shelter only if it is in close proximity to you and if you know it is a strongly supported, load bearing doorway.

Stay inside until the shaking stops and it is safe to go outside. Research has shown that most injuries occur when people inside buildings attempt to move to a different location inside the building or try to leave.

Be aware that the electricity may go out or the sprinkler systems or fire alarms may turn on.

If outdoors

Do not move from where you are. However, move away from buildings, trees, streetlights, and utility wires.

If you are in open space, stay there until the shaking stops. The greatest danger exists directly outside buildings; at exits; and alongside exterior walls. Most earthquake-related casualties result from collapsing walls, flying glass, and falling objects.

(Inputs from IMD website)

