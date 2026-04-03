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Earthquake in Delhi NCR: Tremors of 5.9 magnitude felt in multiple areas

Earthquake in Delhi NCR: Tremors of 5.9 magnitude felt in multiple areas

Earthquake in Delhi NCR: An earthquake of magnitude 5.9 hit several regions in North India on Friday. Scroll down to read the details.

Earthquake in Delhi NCR: Tremors felt in multiple areas

Earthquake in Delhi NCR: The strong tremors of the quake were felt in many regions across Delhi NCR, as per reports. The residents living in the areas even came out of their houses and buildings to ensure safety. The magnitude of the earthquake that struck Afghanistan was 5.9. Many North Indian cities that felt the strong impact include Noida, Chandigarh, Punjab’s Ludhiana, Poonch, Srinagar, and Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir.

Earthquake of magnitude 5.9

The National Centre for Seismology reported that the magnitude of the earthquake was 5.9, with its location in Afghanistan.

The official X post from the department read, “EQ of M: 5.9, On: 03/04/2026 21:42:57 IST, Lat: 36.398 N, Long: 70.878 E, Depth: 150 Km, Location: Afghanistan”, highlighting the magnitude 5.9 earthquake on April 3, 2026, at 09:42 pm. The depth of the quake was 150 kilometres with its latitude and longitude as 36.398 N and 70.878 E.

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#WATCH | Delhi: Another person says, “When the earthquake struck, I was sitting in the room, and I felt the bed shaking, and when I looked up, the fan was shaking too. When I came out, I saw that the people around me were also scared…” https://t.co/27ie3D6rVW pic.twitter.com/d1b34yF2Qi — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2026

A woman from Delhi NCR told ANI, “When the earthquake struck, I was sitting in the room, and I felt the bed shaking, and when I looked up, the fan was shaking too. When I came out, I saw that the people around me were also scared…”

The magnitude of the earthquake was 5.9 on the Richter scale.

Many residents shared their experiences from the region. One local from Ghaziabad told ANI that it was raining when he felt the earthquake, which was not a major one.

Which regions were affected by the earthquake?

Many regions in North India were affected by the earthquake, including Noida, Chandigarh, Punjab’s Ludhiana, Poonch, Srinagar, and Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir. The magnitude recorded was 5.9 on the Richter scale, which struck Afghanistan.

The information regarding the quake was shared by the National Centre for Seismology on X.

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